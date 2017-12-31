Rajinikanth’s announcement of entering politics comes just a few months after actor Kamal Hassan had stated that he will be entering politics to bring a change. Soon after the superstar announced his foray into politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy said that he will expose the actor after he announces his candidates.

Ending his long-kept silence on the last day of the outreach programme, superstar Rajinikanth announced that he will be entering the Tamil Nadu politics. The soon to be ‘neta’, Rajinikanth also hinted that he won’t be joining hands with the existing party and therefore will launch his own political party. Rajinikanth’s announcement of entering politics comes just a few months after actor Kamal Hassan had stated that he will be entering politics to bring a change. Soon after the superstar announced his foray into politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy said that he will expose the actor after he announces his candidates.

BJP MP, Subramanian Swamy who recently stirred a controversy stating that all GDP figure presented by Centre post-GST roll out was fake, is back in the news over his remark on Rajinikanth’s political entry. Swamy said, “Let Rajinikanth announce political party name and candidates and then I will expose him.” BJP leader Swamy’s comment came in after the BJP president of Tamil Nadu; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that BJP welcomes Rajinikanth’s entry. Stating that BJP and Rajinikanth share the same agenda. The leader said, “Welcome actor Rajinikanth’s political entry with the motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of superstar Rajinikanth joining the politics, actor Kamal Hassan said that he welcomes ‘brother’ Rajinikanth into politics. Kamal Hassan said, “I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome.”

Addressing his fans at Raghavendra marriage hall in Chennai, Rajinikanth spilt more beans on his upcoming party. He said that the hard work, public service and honesty will be the cornerstone his upcoming party. With Rajinikanth also spilling the beans on his chances of entering politics, the state seems to be turning into a battleground as Kamal Hassan had already said that he will enter politics to bring the social change.