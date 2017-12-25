While speaking on the arrest of Zakir, alleged cow smuggler from Rajasthan, BJP's Ahuja said, "Mera toh seedha seedha kehna hai ki gautaskari aur gaukashi karoge to yu hi maroge." Just a day after a man from Rajasthan form brutally thrashed in Alwar district for allegedly being a cow smuggler, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA stated that all those people who will indulge in cow smuggling and cow slaughtering will get killed.

Just a day after a man from Rajasthan form brutally thrashed in Alwar district for allegedly being a cow smuggler, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA stated that all those people who will indulge in cow smuggling and cow slaughtering will get killed. The controversial remarks by BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, came in after the alleged cow smuggler was arrested by police. This is not the first time the BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja created a controversy. Earlier, BJP MLA had called the Jawaharlal Nehru University a hub of sex and drugs. He had further claimed that over 3,000 used condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles were found in the campus daily.

While speaking on the arrest of Zakir, alleged cow smuggler from Rajasthan, BJP’s Ahuja said, “Mera toh seedha seedha kehna hai ki gautaskari aur gaukashi karoge to yu hi maroge.” (I will only say that if you smuggle and slaughter cows, then you will be killed). The BJP leader further refuted the claims that the alleged cow smuggler was thrashed by the mob. He stated, “Use janta ne nahin peeta, wo bahana kar raha hai.” (Mob did not beat him, he is making excuses).

Use janta ne nahin peeta, wo bahana kar raha hai: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on the incident of alleged beating up of cow smugglers in Alwar, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/zbyJXJXqX7 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

As per reports, the BJP leader said that he got injured after his truck over turned. Leader added that the accused is lying if he says he was beaten by the mob. BJP’s Ahuja also stated that he took the case details from the investigating officer, which state that he was not beaten by the mob.

Earlier, following the rise of cow vigilantism in the country, Centre was put in the docks as opposition questioned its stand on the matter, alleging that Centre was playing a huge role in this. Following the controversial remarks by the BJP leader, the opposition is now expected to bring the matter in the limelight again.