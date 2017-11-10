After Indigo Airline staff members were caught manhandling a male passenger following a verbal spat in Delhi. A woman passenger has alleged harassment against 3 members of the Air Asia cabin crew who were a part of the Ranchi-Bengaluru flight that the woman had boarded. The victim has filed an FIR against the staff members at a local Bengaluru police station

A woman passenger has filed an FIR against 3 Air Asia staff members alleging harassment. The victim boarded a flight from Ranchi to Bengaluru and was misbehaved with on the journey. The woman passenger alleged that she was humiliated and touched inappropriately by a cabin steward when she complained about the unhygienic condition of the toilet which led to an argument between her and the staff members, reported ANI. The incident comes into like just days after a video surfaced on social media which showed a few Indigo Airlines staff manhandling a passenger at the IGI Airport New Delhi following a verbal spat.

The incident happened on November 3, when the woman, a bank employee was travelling from Ranchi to Bengaluru in the Air Asia flight. She complained to a male staff about the toilet not being clean and was forced to go back to her seat instead of an appropriate action while the staff insisted that the toilet has been cleaned just moments ago. She also alleged that a male crew member tried to touch her inappropriately during the argument and when she tried to call a family member to inform about the incident she was threatened that she would not be allowed to travel if she uses the phone on the flight.

“I found toilet of the aircraft dirty & complained. The cabin steward scolded & touched me inappropriately. He also threatened to deboard me. Air Asia staff at Hyderabad supported him. They even humiliated me before the police,” the victim told ANI.

As per an Indian Express report, the woman alleged that she was later surrounded by 3 cabin staff when she got off the flight and was molested. She also said that the staff members took her photographs despite her objection. “The staff was very rude on the flight and I was worried about my safety. Other passengers supported me till the flight landed. The staff surrounded me on the runaway and took my photos on their phones and tried to molest me when I objected to it. I was not able to record the incident it was dark, told the woman.

A case against the 3 accused Air Asia staff members has been filed in the Sadashivnagar police station. This is 2nd airline harassment incident in a week’s time after Indigo staffers were seen engaging in a physical argument with a passenger. Earlier Indian badminton star PV Sindhu had slammed Indigo Airlines for bad experience during her travel. “Sorry to say … I had a very bad experience when I was flying by 6E 608 flight to Bombay (Mumbai) on 4th of November,” Sindhu had tweeted.