Unlike the previous time, where Kamal Haasan said that it was money that made Dinakaran win, the actor spoke more about his political journey and friends. Reacting to the statements of Haasan turning his 'friends into enemy', the actor said that he won't be making his friends as enemies. Kamal Haasan said that money power was behind TTV Dinakaran’s win in the RK Nagar bypoll held on December 21.

While writing a piece in Vikatan Magazine about his ideology of politics, Kamal Haasan said, "I won't make my friends into enemies and do that blame game politics to withstand and get a place in politics, that won't be my way and even people won't like that"

While writing a piece in Vikatan Magazine about his ideology of politics, Kamal Haasan said, “I won’t make my friends into enemies and do that blame game politics to withstand and get a place in politics, that won’t be my way and even people won’t like that”. The actor further spoke about the delay in the launch of the application which he had proposed to help the common people. Hitting out at critiques, Kamal Haasan said, “People are blaming me for not launching my app in the right time I told, it’s not like a movie to be released in the proper given date, it need not be released in the given date and it’s for people. So, I have to be careful in every step of the way.”

The actor also expressed his thoughts in regard to the massive protests staged by Dinakaran supporters in Coimbatore last week. He said, “People are criticising me for writing about RK Nagar elections last week, many protests happened & cases have also been filed against me. But I didn’t talk about a single individual or a particular party; everyone has to take a joint responsibility for what has happened there. It’s a collective failure.”

Earlier on December 6, some Dinakaran supporters had burnt the photographs and posters of actor Kamal Haasan for his words against their leader.