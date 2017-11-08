In a shocking Yamuna Expressway accident, a video which has went viral on social media has surfaced showing cars ramming into each other one after the other between Agra and Mathura. In the video which has went on social media, one can see almost 10-20 vehicles piling up onto each other due to heavy fog and smog.

In a bone-chilling video showing speeding cars crashing onto each other during heavy fog and smog in on Yamuna Expressway has surfaced and gone viral. The video shows speeding cars almost (10-20) in numbers crashing into each other on Yamuna Expressway. The exact spot where this incident took place in Dankaur, a place between Agra and Mathura. In the video which went viral on social media, one can clearly see cars ramming into each other one after the other at Yamuna Expressway.

In the video, people are shouting and asking people to come out of their vehicles as it was too hard for other vehicles to get an idea that so many cars have already met with the accident. There are approximately 10-20 vehicles that rammed into each other at the Yamuna Expressway between Agra and Mathura. In this unfortunate incident, one can clearly figure out that people are asking other passengers who are stuck in their vehicles, who have rammed into other vehicles, to come out fearing that other cars who are coming on the same way might hit to their vehicles and create further damage.

The video has surfaced amidst a lot of discussions and talks being held on Delhi’s smog and pollution which has risen to alarming levels in the past couple of days and has surrounded the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

A thick layer of smog and pollutants in Delhi’s air is creating a lot of problems for Delhiites, especially those who are suffering from diseases like Asthama and other breathing problems. The main reason behind this sudden rise in Delhi’s pollution is due to the crops stubble happening in farming states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and on the top of that, the pollution emitted through millions of vehicles and industrial pollution in Delhi.

Several advisories have been issued by the Delhi government asking people not to venture out of their homes if not necessary. Also primary schools in Delhi, NCR have been asked to remain closed. Pollution control authorities have advised people not to go out for their morning walks, exercise or yoga practice till the situation improves.