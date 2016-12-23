Deadly snake 'decorates' Christmas tree!
Melbourne: The jolly preparations for Christmas turned bizarre when a woman found a snake hanging around a Christmas tree at her home in Melbourne, Australia.

No Christmas is complete without a decorated tannenbaum, commonly known as Christmas tree. A woman in Melbourne turned pale when she closely looked at the Christmas tree that she had ornated earlier. She found a 3-feet long tiger snake on the tree and immediately called for help.

On the discovery, the woman still managed to click a picture of the snake and sent it to the local snake charmer. Later the poisonous reptile was captured and taken away from the house.

 

 

