‘Uber’ baby celebrates birthday with CEO Travis Kalanick and India pres Amit Jain

New Delhi: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and India president Amit Jain last week hosted a private party for the ‘Uber baby’. The baby was born in a cab in December last year and was named after the company when the driver, in jest, suggested the mother to name the kid Uber.

“I named him after Uber because the baby was born in Uber cab,” the mother said.

The birthday party was attended by the kid’s parents, grandparents and other close relatives, in addition to the hosts.

Travis also ‘gifted’ the baby a scholarship fund of USD 12,000 for his education. This money is meant for his higher education when he turns 18 years of age. Along with the money, Travis also presented the kid with stuffed toy, a bunny, very similar to what he had in his childhood.