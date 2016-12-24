‘Dog meat in biryani’ prank goes bad; ends in arrest of youth

Hyderabad: A prank by youth in Hyderabad got him arrested when he spread the false news of dog meat in biryani among his friends on social media.

Chandra Mohan, an MBA student, in a bid to stop his friends from going to a biryani restaurant in Hyderabad tried to play a joke by sending pictures of dog meat and linking it to the restaurant. The joke took a wrong turn when the pictures got viral on social media resulting in the arrest of the restaurant owner.

The biryani restaurant was raided and meat samples were collected for testing by health authorities. After being proven innocent, the owner lodged a police complaint against Chandra Mohan while claiming the reputation of the restaurant is stained that has resulted in monetary losses.

Police registered the complaint and arrested the youth.