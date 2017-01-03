Bizarre! Man discovers scissors in stomach after 18 years

Hanoi: A man in Vietnam was baffled when he went for an ultrasound and discovered that he had scissors in his stomach from past 18 years.

As per reports, Ma Van Nhat complained of severe stomach ache and to get to the root of the problem, doctors suggested him to undergo an ultrasound. He was left gob smacked as the reports of the ultrasound revealed that he had a pair of scissors in his stomach.

It took medics 3 long hours to perform an operation to get the sharp tool out of his stomach which was lying right beside his colon.

54-year-old Nhat claimed that the last major surgery he went through was in 1998 when he met with a car accident and the 6-inch scissors were left in his stomach by the surgeons during that operation.

The patient has reported the matter to the police officials and they are looking for the doctors who did such a ‘horrendous’ blunder.