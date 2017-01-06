US woman finds her 'ideal' husband in Dalhousie, Himachal Pardesh

New Delhi: It is very truly said that love has no limits. One such incident that came to light from Himachal Pradesh proves the same.

A woman from US who was in India as a tourist fell for a guy from a small village in Chawa district of Himachal Pradesh.

The woman went to the extent of settling down in the small village with her boyfriend leaving behind all her assets in her country.

As per reports, the guy who is known by the name Prithvi Singh works as a helper in a hotel in Dalhousie and teaches karate to school children. The lady who is known as Mary is a resident of Washington.

In the recent pictures that was shared by Mary on her social media pages, she is seen with tattoo of Prithvi’s name written in Hindi.

Mary met Prithvi in Dalhousie and love blossomed between the couple. If reports are to believed it was Mary who proposed marriage to Prithvi. Mary feels Indian men make ideal husbands.