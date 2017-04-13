In a bizarre yet disturbing story reported from Mexico’s northern Sinaloa state, eye witnesses said they saw a body of a man being tossed on roof of a hospital from a plane on Wednesday morning.

As per a public health official, the body tossed from a plane hit the roof of an IMSS hospital situated in the town of Eldorado at around 7:30 am.

Commenting on the matter, Sinaloa’s Deputy Attorney General Jesus Martin Robles said during the examination, many deep injuries appeared on the body of the man, which could be due to the fall.

Throwing light on the recovery of two other bodies which were recovered from the town, the public health service official said two more bodies were reported to have been found to the south of Culiacan.

According to media reports, the other two bodies were thrown from the same plane as of the body which landed on the roof of hospital.

As per official reports, the respective area is an agricultural land and small planes usually fly low for fumigation purposes.

Sinaloa state is the home state of Joaquin Guzman aka ‘Chapo’ who ran a gigantic drug cartel till his arrest in 2016, after which he was extradited to the United States earlier this year.