A terrifying video surfaced on the internet where a woman can be seen hanging from a swing’s harness at a fair in Paris. The video shows that two people took a ride called “The Adrenaline” and as soon as the ride began, she fell out of the swing’s harness and ended up dangling by her feet.

Somehow her feet remained attached to the swing which prevented her falling from the ground but she kept swinging like a pendulum in mid air.

Two fair workers rushed immediately to the woman’s rescue and try to catch hold of the hanging woman while she is still in mid air. Finally, the speed of the swing was slowed down and the woman was rescued. Thankfully the victim did not sustain any injuries but was in a state of shock after the incident.

