When Lamyaa Alshehri spoke to her father about whether or not she could remove the Hijab, she was deeply concerned that her father would not take too well to her request.

However, when 17-year-old Lamyaa texted her father saying she wanted to remove her Hijab and go out without it, she received an advice only a lovable father would give his daughter.

Alshehri’s father’s response, which was calm and collected instead of filled with indignation, won the heart of many users on the internet. He said, “Sweetheart, that’s not my decision to make. That’s no man’s decision to make. If it’s what you feel like you want to do, go ahead. I’ll support you no matter what.”

Lamyaa shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter following which, it instantly spread like wildfire on the internet.

Many users commended the father and said that his response was overwhelmingly beautiful.