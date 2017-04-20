A health body and a healthy mind is something that we all aspire for. But with our hectic schedules, the fitness goals go for a toss. However, with these videos shared by our worthy ministers, you are surely going to feel happy and motivated as they give some major fitness goals.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of himself working out in the gym with Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the minister of state for I&B, doing push-ups with his legs over an exercise ball with ‘Eye of the Tiger’ from Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ playing in the background.

“While doing duty we’ve no time for physical fitness. But my Olympian colleague @Ra_THORe gives me a tough challenge,” Kiren Rijiju wrote on his Twitter account and soon comments started pouring in.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in his response wrote, “”Ha ha ha…despite your hectic schedule, you are beyond competition and an inspiration.”

Soon after the exchange of tweets between the two ministers, others also chipped in to praise Rijiju and Rathore.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu wrote: “Getting intimidated by the huge commitment of @Ra_THORe & @KirenRijiju for fitness&rigorous regime they follow.Wish 1 could do bit like them.”

Sports minister Vijay Goel wrote: “Our very own Rocky Balboa ;)”