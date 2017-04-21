A Hyderabad-based man was arrested on Thursday for sending a hoax plane hijack email to avoid a trip with his girlfriend. Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna, a commerce graduate, was picked up from his residence at Miyapur in Hyderabad in this connection.

The 32-year-old Vamshi sent a fake email to Mumbai police from a fake account last Saturday, raising an alarm with an intention to delay flights bound for Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai airports, HT reported.

Vamshi, who is already married, was having an extramarital affair with a girl in Chennai who had demanded a holiday in Goa. But due to financial crisis, he was not able to do so and that’s when he made the hijack plan.

He wrote to Mumbai police saying he overheard six men discussing at a restaurant in Hyderabad about hijacking three flights in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.

After getting the email, airport authorities held a meeting to discuss the security measures and alerted all the officials to be extra careful.

The police traced the email’s IP address and arrested Vamshi who has a history of cyber crime.

Few months ago, he had duped a woman on a matrimonial site by promising that he would marry her.

A case has been registered against Vamshi under section 182.