A- A A+

A halt in an ongoing tennis match or in fact any sport is something which is very uncommon. In a bizarre story from Florida, an ongoing outdoor professional tennis match faced a brief halt after some loud sex noises were heard. 

19-year-old professional tennis player, Frances Tiafoe was about to serve to his opponent, Mitchell Krueger in the Sarasota Open when he took a little pause and looked to the crowd with a confusing smile on his face. This happened after moaning sound of a woman was heard across the court.

Earlier, people thought that the sounds were from a pornographic video played by someone, but later, the sounds were found to be coming out from an apartment nearby.

ALSO READ: Mulayam Singh has an unpaid electricity bill of Rs 4 lakh, reveals surprise inspection

Distracted by the sound, Krueger got irritated and even lobbed a ball in the direction from where the sounds were coming. In the crowd, a woman was seen asking her son to plug his ears.

After a brief gap, when the moaning started again, Tiafoe was heard screaming, “It can’t be that good,” invoking laughter from the crowd.

Don’t trust us?

Watch the full video here:

First Published | 21 April 2017 11:44 AM
Read News On:

crowd

Frances Tiafoe

Mitchell Krueger

moaning sound

pornographic video

Sarasota Open

sex noise

tennis match

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        