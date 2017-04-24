In another dramatic incident, a car was dragged by a truck for around 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) on 15 Freeway in Los Angeles County, California.

The incident, which was recorded on camera, one can see that the truck driver seems to be unaware of the fact that the truck was dragging down a maroon coloured Nissan Maxima down the highway.

People sitting in the car somehow trying to indicate the truck driver by waving hands and by using different signs but fails to get any attention. One of the person sitting in the car that was being dragged by truck asks other commuters on the highway to inform the trucker about the incident.

The trucker gets to know about the incident when other commuters on the highway inform him that the truck was dragging a car along with it.

In this incident, the car got completely damage but there are no reports whether anybody was hurt or not.

Watch: Truck drags a car for miles on a freeway in California