We all love our hair and take a lot of care to make sure they look cool and suit with our overall personality. In order to carefully deal with them, we all ensure to provide them with proper nourishment and care. However, this lady doesn’t seem to care much about her hair.

A hair cutting video which has gone madly viral on the internet has a woman having a hair cut but with a kind of tool that would hardly be a choice of any sane person.

The hair dresser has an axe in his hand and that’s his only tool to cut and style hair of the woman getting the haircut.

One miss or little slip of hand could’ve seriously harmed lady but she dares to take it and so the man in the video who is effortlessly doing his job.

In the video, it can be seen how the hair dresser is playing the strokes with an axe. Although the lady seems a bit ‘nervous’ but we have to say, its really daring to do this.

Watch: Russian stylist cutting hair with an axe: