Following a common saying, ‘if you have a will to something, you will find ways to achieve it’, a Chinese man named Huang Dafa, dug out a 10-kilometer long canal to bring water to his village Caowangba in Guizhou Province. In 1959, the village was hit by a severe drought situation making all the nearby water sources run dry. The drought had forced all the villagers to rely on a single water source, which by the time was also faltering.

After 36 years of hard-work and a failed attempt, Dafa succeeded in bringing water to his village. With the help of the canal, now enough water flows into the village to satisfy the needs of everyone.

Because of this courageous work by Dafa, he was also being compared to Yu Gong, an old man whose determination caused the gods to literally move mountains from his path.

Locals say that Dafa was only 23 years old when he made this his life’s sole project. In order to build the canal, villagers were supposed to carve along the sheer cliffs of mountains, climbing up the side of the mountains, tying themselves to trees, and rappelling hundreds of meters down the cliff to dig.

After failing the first attempt, Dafa persuaded the villagers as no one else in the village was willing to take on this dangerous work. Dafa had realized that there was a need of better understanding of irrigation in order to make the project work. Later, Dafa left the town and went to study engineering.

Dafa in 1990 persuaded the villagers to try again. People working with Dafa said that he was working in the mountains when his daughter and grandson passed away. Since he was working, he failed to reach to them before they died.

As they say, ‘no hard work goes in vain’. In 1995, the channel was finally finished the water was finally running into the village. Apart from channel, it was Dafa’s efforts responsible for bringing electricity and a new road to the town that same year.

Hailing Dafa for his efforts, hard work and specially adding wheels to a halted life, the village hails the 82-year-old Dafa as the hero of all times.

Watch his story here:

