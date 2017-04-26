In a story being reported from New Orleans, US, a man broke into a pre-school and indulged in some ‘unexpected’ activities. The incident seems more like a modern day kids’ tale than a break-in incident. The accused after breaking in reportedly indulged in some snacking and later snoozed off on the kids’ beds.

As per police reports, the burglar climbed into Clara’s Little Lambs Preschool in New Orleans through an unlocked window. The incident took place on 17 April at around 11:00PM.

The CCTV cameras installed, captured the burglar pushing aside the kids’ cribs and chairs. After entering the class, the accused was seen walking through other rooms while snacking on food from the staff room.

The police examining the CCTV footage said that the burglar ended his adventurous trip my making himself a bed in the kids’ room and taking a nap. Next morning, the burglar left the room at around 6:43AM along with a bag full of food items.

The investigating police released the CCTV footage of the pre-school in order to narrow down on the absconding thief.



