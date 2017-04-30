Recently a Twitter user posted a picture of himself with his girlfriend. Although the couple looked cute together in the picture, something peculiar about the photo made it go viral on social media.

Although people ‘freaked’ out at the image, the tweet garnered over 47K retweets and received 96,000 likes within a short time.

The guy in the selfie captioned the picture as “I love my girlfriend, even if she’s a Gemini”.

Here is the reason behind the picture going viral.

At first glance the picture seems to be lovey-dovey. But what is weird about the picture is that although the picture is a selfie of the couple, it looks erriri! The picture has taken the internet by storm because the mirror behind the couple reflects the girl’s face instead of the reflection of the back of her head.

Take a look at the pic and the reactions:

i love my girlfriend even if shes a gemini 😻 pic.twitter.com/BXa7NTZOJ8 — andy (@extracis) April 26, 2017