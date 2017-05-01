Puerto Rico has set a new Guinness record for the world’s biggest rolling antique car parade, the organiser said.

The parade held on Sunday in Dorado featured 2,491 cars which were more than 30 years old, said Ferdinand Perez, the organiser of the event, Efe news reported.

The parade drove along a 5.1 km track without stopping.

Mexico City previously held the world record, with more than 1,700 vehicles.

“We decided that we were going to achieve it. It required a lot of effort and dedication,” Perez said.

The organiser thanked “everybody who collaborated in one way or another to make this event a success,” especially, “the owners of the antique cars, who were the heroes of this event.”