A man here was seriously injured when a 85-kg calf fell on him from the terrace of a four-storey building.

Abdul Mannan, 43 is now hospitalised with multiple injuries in his head, leg and ribs after the bizarre incident on Sunday in south Kolkata’s Tiljala area.

The six-month old calf, however, died on the spot.

According to the locals, the animal was tied with ropes on the terrace of a four-storey building by a tenant. But the calf snapped the ropes and jumped over the wall to land on Mannan, who was buying vegetables from a roadside vendor.