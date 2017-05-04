A shocking incident came to light at a three-star hotel in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh where one of the guests in a party while enjoying his dinner found a dead rat in the gravy of ‘Paneer Butter Masala’.

A video was recorded of the incident and has reportedly gone viral.

As per reports, District Collector Mahesh Chandra Chaudhary’s office was informed about the matter and later a team was sent to carry out investigation at the hotel.

On the other hand, the senior management of the hotel has alleged foul play, “We waived off the bill of the guests but they are still making such a hue and cry. This shows that our competitors might be trying to malign our image in the midst of the busy wedding season,” he told a news portal.

The management also denied any charges of a complaint being registered with the district administration