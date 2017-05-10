Addressing the board, investors and media is one integral part of any Chief Executive Officer’s (CEO) part of the job but then sometimes come the ‘occupational hazards’. For the CEO of Australia’s prominent Qantas Airways one such address turned bizarre when he literally ‘faced’ an anomaly.

Irish-born Australian businessman Alan Joyce was delivering a speech to some 500 people during an event organised by the airlines in Perth when a man snooped on him from behind and smashed a large pie into his face.

The unidentified ‘attacker’ was a man in his 60’s who was detained at the spot by the security officers and was later handed over to the police.

The motives behind the act are still unknown but for Joyce it was water under the bridge as he said after the incident, “Now, if there are any more pies can you get it over with now?”

“I have absolutely no idea (about pie’s flavour) as I’m not a big pie eater. I didn’t have a chance to taste it because it was mostly on my glasses,” a rather amused Qantas CEO added.