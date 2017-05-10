People across the world have different traditions, ways to get marry but this dare act from a couple may set a new trend. In one of the most adventurous way that could have been possible, a California couple spent three weeks trekking up to a Mount Everest base to get marry.

In order to create a lifetime memory, the couple tied the knot at Mount Everest base camp that stands at a height of 17,000 feet above sea level.

The couple also took their photographer to capture every moment that could remain a life time memory of one of the most important day of their life.

The daring couple James Sissom, 35, and Ashley Schmieder, 32, while speaking to Daily Mail said that a traditional wedding was not the ‘right fit’ for them. To make themselves adjust in that freezing, rough weather at the Everest, the couple spent almost a year to get themselves prepared and the results are just awesome.

Sharing his own experience, their photographer Charleton Churchill in his blog said, “I had attempted base camp with another in 2015, but the devastating earthquake of Nepal including the massive avalanche that swept EBC, turned everyone around off the mountain. I wasn’t sure if I would find another couple to get married on Everest anytime soon.

“We trained for the year and planned to be on the mountain for 2-3 weeks in order to acclimatize our way up to base camp so James and Ashley can get married and get a few photos,” the Photographer said in his blog. “Last year, Ashley, who was following me on Instagram, reached out me. She said she wanted an adventure wedding and hadn’t chosen a destination, asking for my opinion. They were thinking tropical or some place enjoyable. I mentioned Mt. Everest base camp, and well…here we are now,” Churchill further mentioned.

At freezing temperature at the Everest base camp where it doesn’t matter how many layers of clothes you put on but still can’t stop shivering, nothing breaks the couple’s spirit as the bride wore a gorgeous white gown and the groom, a smart tux. The adventurous couple got married on March 16, 2017.