A self-proclaimed Nazi officially became Isidore Heath Hitler with a name change that took effect this week, a media report said on Wednesday.

Hitler’s name changed from Isidore Heath Campbell on Monday, the anniversary of World War II’s end in Europe after Germany’s surrender. He had requested to legally change his name in February, a report in MyCentralJersey.com said.

“It’s great. My driver’s license is changed over, my insurance, my registration, all that I needed is changed over. I’m the new Hitler,” he said.

He said his initials, I.H.H., stand for “I Hail Hitler,” and that he gave a prayer for the Nazis on the day his name officially changed.

Hitler first gained national attention in 2008, when a supermarket refused to decorate a birthday cake for his son, named Adolf Hitler Campbell after the Nazi leader.

Hitler says he feels good about his name change, but wants custody of his four children, who are named after various Nazis and white nationalist groups.

