A Russian court on Thursday gave a three-and-half year suspended sentence to a blogger after he posted a video of himself playing the location-based augmented reality game, Pokemon Go in a church, the media reported.

The court in the city of Yekaterinburg found Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, guilty of insulting religious believers and inciting hatred, the BBC reported.

He filmed himself playing the popular game in the local Orthodox Church built in remembrance of Tsar Nicholas II in August 2016.

In the video, Sokolovsky — just before going inside the church — is seen saying that the risk of being arrested is “complete nonsense”.

“Who could get offended if you’re just walking around with your smartphone in a church?” He was arrested shortly afterwards, reports the BBC.

Sokolovsky was also found guilty of “illegal trafficking of special technical equipment” after a pen with a built-in video camera was discovered during the search conducted at his home.