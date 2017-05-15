The first world countries have the problems of their own and sometimes very different in a strange way. One such problem has surfaced in Britain, where Cocaine users have voiced outrage as the new polymer £5 note cuts their noses while snorting cocaine.

The thicker and stronger plastic notes have left the cocaine users with cut noses after trying to snort cocaine. Other than the drug addicts, Hindus and vegetarians have already protested against the new note after the new polymer £5 note was found to contain animal fat.

The decision to bring in the new polymer £5 note was taken by the government in 2016 and the new notes came into existence in September 2016.

On withdrawal of bank notes, the Bank of England in February said that it will not withdraw the £5 notes from circulation, but added that it would consult with the public on how future banknotes should be made.