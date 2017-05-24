The latest ‘Selfie’ song by Dhinchak Pooja has taken the internet by storm. Each and every social media platform is currently filled with memes and trolls of Pooja’s ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ song.

The song which describes the self-obsessed generation of present time has already garnered over half-a-million views on YouTube. The song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ will surely make you person ‘hate’ selfie.

In the ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ video, Pooja is taking endless number of selfies and driving around with a fancy car. The ‘legendary’ singer had also previously given us ‘classics’ like ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Daaru’ which are similarly painful to ear.

‘Legendary’ singer Pooja can be considered as the counterpart of Pakistani singer Taher Shah.

Since the time the song surfaced, it has left Tweeple in split. Here’s a few reactions:

The reason I’ve stopped taking slefies:

Me clicking a selfie

*background*

‘selfie maine leli aaj ‘#Dhinchakpooja — Devanshi Shah (@GujjuGodAss) May 18, 2017

If you didn’t listen to dhinchak Pooja’s new “Selfie Maine leli aaj” song, are you even a music lover?😏😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/mngLPL90mL — ShinChan (@Anurodh_80) May 15, 2017

Before and after listening to Dhinchak Pooja’s “Selfie maine leli aaj”: pic.twitter.com/TLDjaVLtEv — Swikriti (@swik__) May 17, 2017