Everyone wants to look their best all the time and in order to achieve this many do not even hesitate going under the knife. But, there are also many people who are happy the way God made them and do not want to change a single thing about it.

Well one such story of the person is currently doing rounds on the social media.

The 54-year-old, Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo in Mexico is making headlines because of his enormous male organ which measures around 18.9 inches and weighs two pounds (0.9kg).

Yes, we know what you all are thinking. But, let’s put an end to those thoughts as it is not at all a FAKE news.

Doctors looking after the case said that the news is not a hoax.

As we all know that, “With great powers, comes great responsibility”, just like that in this case, “With big organs, comes bigger problems”. The life for Roberto Esquivel Cabrera is not easy as we all may seem it to be. Roberto’s colossal penis has caused him some health problems and his male organ even needs its own pillow to escape discomfort at night.

Roberto’s huge male organ has restricted him from having sex, but he is happy. Roberto prefers his huge organ than sex.

He said, “I can never penetrate anyone because it is too thick.”

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera describes his previous sexual experiences as ‘unusual’. Roberto, who has attempted to have sex twice — but unfortunately failed both the times — shares that the first woman did not go for it once she saw the size of his reproduction organ.

The second time, it became so painful for the lady that he had to stop in mid of the session.

After facing an unending series of problems, Roberto still is in no mood to get it reduced. As he thinks that he is famous because he has a ‘huge penis’.

He says, “I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have. I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don’t recognise this record.”

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera also plans to launch himself as a porn star. He says, “I don’t feel sad because I know in the USA there are lots of women. One of them will be of the right size for me.”

The doctor looking after Roberto’s case said, “We have advised Mr Roberto, the best thing for you is that the doctors give a normal shape to your penis so that it doesn’t hurt you, in order to have sexual relationships, in order to have children.”

Roberto, who plans to be the Guinness Book of Records holder, has an assault charge for exposing himself to two underage girls. Following the incident he was deported from United States.