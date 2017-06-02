One of the most popular tracks of 2016, ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ staring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, has been given a classical makeover by three Kathak dancers.

A model-turned-actor Heli Daruwala recently shared a beautiful Kathak fusion dance performance of the peppy number Kala Chashma on her Instagram and Facebook pages and the response the video has received on the social media platform is overwhelming.

In the video, Heli, along with two other Kathak artists, Swapna and Kumar Sharma, is seen performing the classical dance form gracefully which will definitely leave you smitten.

WATCH the graceful dance here:

The video has already received a lot of positive response on social media with over 558k views on Facebook and 10k views on Instagram.