An ordinary looking picture of four friends shared by an user on photo sharing site Imgur is going viral on social media. Now you must be wondering why? Well, the picture has a major error which is not even easy to spot.

The photo was shared by the user on Thursday and has already got over 4.7 lakh views and some 9,800 points.

The picture is captioned, “It took me forever to find what was wrong here…” So, the moment you see the caption, you know you have to look for the issue in it. Can you tell what’s wrong in the photo?”

Okay, see the picture for yourself and figure out what the problem is!

Did you guys get it? Kudos to you. If you didn’t, look at the background closely and you will see all the people have the same face.

Now, that must have blown your mind, hasn’t it?