In a bizarre incident, an eight-year-old girl along with her club was disqualified from a soccer tournament because ‘she looked like a boy’

Milagros “Mili” Hernandez, who plays for Azzuri-Cachorros Chicas along with her team mates was barred from playing the final of a tournament after someone complained that there was a boy on the team.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism from all quarters and has even caught the attention of soccer legend Mia Hamm who has asked Hernandez to be part of her own camp.

“Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA. Be you!” wrote Mia Hamm.

Mili is devastated after the incident.

“They only did it because I look like a boy,” she said.

The organisers have however denied the charges and said that she was disqualified because of a typo on team roster and not because of her looks.