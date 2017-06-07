An incident from Siluapur village in Talgram area has come to limelight where a goat chewed cash to the tune of Rs 62,000!

Sarvesh Kumar Pal, the goat owner, lost Rs 62,000 after his goat chewed up the currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. The money was in the pocket of his trouser while he had gone for a bath. Pal said that the money was supposed to buy bricks.

Describing the incident Pal said he had kept Rs. 66,000 in his pocket and only two notes, which also got damaged, were left. His goat only took a few minutes to chew his money.