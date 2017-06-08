One of the most adored and followed world leaders and the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is known across the globe to help Indians who are in any sort trouble on foreign soil. Despite over eight million followers, the leader manages to respond to requests.

However, Thursday morning saw a rather bizarre tweet from one Karan Saini. He tweeted, “I am stuck on mars (sic), food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent?” He also tagged the Indian Space Research Organisation in the tweet.

Sushma Swaraj’s reply to the weird tweet absolutely owned the Twitter world. Two hours later, she tweeted: “Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you.”

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

The response went viral within minutes garnering thousands of replies, re-tweets and likes with people hailing the minister for her sense of humour. One user also termed it “celestial diplomacy”.

This was not the first instance of a bizarre request to the minister. Last year, someone asked Sushma Swaraj for help with his refrigerator and another tweeted about his car.