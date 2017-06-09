Alright folks, we would like you to meet Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani sports journalist who is currently covering the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

With her eminent journo skills, Zainab on grounds of what cricket fans all across the globe are complaining has also developed a habit of taking ‘curse selfies’ which are sending ferocious batsman back to the pavilion for a duck!

Unbelievable, right? Well let’s just introduce you to some of her latest Champions Trophy ‘victims’ who need no introduction.

Here’s her selfie with ‘Proteas’ hit man AB de Villiers she took the day when Pakistan were facing South Africa.

Zainab in her captions was quoted as saying, “Told him to go easy on us tomorrow,” and guess what AB delivered with his first golden duck!

Her next strike came in the form of Virat Kohli at a time when India were already on cloud nine after a convincing win over arch rivals Pakistan.

Virat Kohli surprisingly too went back for a duck which was his first in 3 years!

With that Zainab, who we are not much familiar with for her reporting skills in other nations, suddenly became the talk of the town after making cricket fans go frenzy with her ‘Voodoo’ selfies!

Pakistanis Are Thanking Zainab Abbas For Their Victory Against South Africa – https://t.co/F6D9qs0dB5 thanks @ZAbbasOfficial — Rana (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 8, 2017