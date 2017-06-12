Headquarters of the 77th Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur, Punjab had a rather embarrassing Sunday when an officer accidentally played a porn clip on his laptop in the room full of people.

The incident occurred during a darbar meeting which was, ironically, scheduled to take up the issues faced by the BSF personnel within the premise.

The officer was assigned the task of giving a presentation during the meet where many officers were present along with eight women officers. Rather than giving away a presentation, the officer ended up playing a 90-second porn clip on the laptop before abruptly shutting the computer down.

The Inspector General was less amused with the incident and has ordered a probe into the matter. He condemned the entire scenario and stated that no officer should have such objectionable content on an official computer.

Earlier in April, a pornographic film was played on the advertisement TV screen instated at the Rajiv Chowk metro station in New Delhi.