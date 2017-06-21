A- A A+

The Oxford English Dictionary has once again added some popular words used by people to better express their emotions and situations.

The dictionary has added a popular south Indian phrase ‘Aiyo’, ‘ayyo’, ‘ayyoh’ or ‘aaeeyooh’ as a legitimate English phrase. Words invented by author Roald Dahl like ‘splendiferous’, ‘human bean’ and ‘oompa loompa’ have also been included in the dictionary.

‘Splendiferous’ means ‘a splendiferous Sunday dinner’ while ‘oompa loompa’ describes ‘A short person’.

The English dictionary also added Singapore English words like ‘mamak’ — Malaysian word for street stall, and ‘pancit’ which means flat tyre.

Mostly used as a slang in south India, people use ‘Aiyo’ while expressing distress, regret, grief, Oh no!, or Oh dear!

The word has been wildly and popularly used in almost every south Indian film and is also often commonly used by people across the country.

The use of the word ‘Aiyo’ explains a situation when people express surprise, pain, an excuse and is almost fit to describe any situation that happens spontaneously.

 

