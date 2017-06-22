This June 22 marks the beginning of 9th annual Lychee and Dog Meat Festival also known as Yulin Dog Meat Festival, which is held in Yulin city of China. Yulin Dog Meat festival is an annual fest that is celebrated for more than a week, starting from June 22 and ending on June 30.

During the ‘festival’, over 10,000-15,000 dogs are butchered and several delicacies of the meat are made which are ravished by the festival goers.

Though eating of dog meat has been in practice for over hundred years and there is a notion given out by many scholars that dog meat can help ward off heat wave during summers. But, Yulin Dog Meat Festival is not at all a tradition, it began only in 2009.

Reportedly, it was started by restaurant owners to increase the sale of dog meat and boost their business.

Throughout the festival, dogs and lychee are paraded in wooden and metal cages. Their flesh is skinned and then cooked for consumption for festival goers.

The festival has gathered worldwide attention because of the inhumane treatment of the animals and brutally slaughtering of dogs in public and unhygienic places. Also some eye-witnesses have also complained that dogs that are present in the festival are stolen, since they saw some dogs wearing collars, indicating they are pet dogs.

An estimation of over 25 million dogs are stolen, sold, brought and killed every year.

Though, it was rumoured that Yulin festival has been banned by the Chinese city, but the authorities have taken a u turn this year on the previous announcement and decided to organise the fest.