In what could be called a bizarre incident, a railway employee has requested for a week-long leave to eat chicken before Shrawan (the month of fasting in Hindus). Pakajraj Gond, an employee in the South-eastern Central Railway’s Bilaspur division filed an application on June 17, seeking leave for seven days to eat chicken before Shrawan.

Addressing the letter to the station master, the TA-2 worker from Deepka region wrote, “Soon, the month of Shrawan is set to begin. Hence, I will not be able to consume chicken for the said time period. Therefore, I would require seven days leave in order to consume chicken.”

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Pakajraj Gond had applied for the leave from June 20 to June 27. He even mentioned in the letter that not consuming chicken can affect his health and he won’t be able to deliver his duties at work effectively.

He also urged in his leave application that if he doesn’t eat chicken for eight days, he would become anaemic.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the leave application was accepted by the station master or not. But the letter that has gone viral on the social media bears a stamp and a signature.

Here is the letter: