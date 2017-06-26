Dhinchak Pooja, whose ‘selfie maine leli aaj’ song took the internet by storm a month ago, is back again with another song called ‘Dilon Ka Scooter’. Her cringeworthy tracks which lack ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘lay’ make them more awful to listen to. With her absolutely ridiculous songs Pooja has managed to trend on all social media platforms.

In the song the latest ‘cringe popstar’ is seen sitting on her red scooter and repeatedly singing four lines. The song describes how her red scooter is the best and the cutest.

The song ‘Dilon Ka Scooter’ has already managed to garner over 3 lakh views on YouTube. Watch the song here:

Unlike her other songs, Poooja’s ‘Dilon Ka Scooter’ has also left Twitterati in splits. Here are few reactions:

After listening to Dhinchak Pooja’s song Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter..#Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/wFNi9ChFRc — Shivam Sharma (@sshivam94) June 26, 2017

No matter WHAT she’s doing no one is having more fun than Dhinchak Pooja #DilonKaShooter https://t.co/G858hDUIZ8 — Aditi (@awryaditi) June 26, 2017