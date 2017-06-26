Nupur Saraswat, an Indian origin spoken word artist from Singapore was denied a room in a hotel in Erragadda on Saturday for a weird reason.

Saraswat having made prior bookings in the hotel via a travel portal was left stunned when the staff in the hotel refused to accommodate her the room as she was a ‘single lady’ traveller.

In a series of tweet Nupur shared the ordeal she had to face on her arrival at the hotel in Hyderabad and her story has now gone viral.





Goibibo, a popular online travel agent had issued a verbal apology to Nupur and offered a complimentary stay in a different hotel. The site had even delisted the hotel from it.



In her posts on both Facebook and Twitter, Nupur questioned the misogyny that exists in the patriarchal society. She even urges people to share the post so that it reaches Ibibo.