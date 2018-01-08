Commuters across cities in the world participated in No Pants Subway Ride or No Trousers on the Subway (Tube Ride) on Sunday. Commuters in freezing temperatures participated in one its kind flash mob and continued the 15-year-old tradition which first kicked off in New York in 2002.

The world is changing and so are our ways to include something unique and interesting to our lifestyles. With campaigns like ‘No Shave November’ kind of types and other activities involving masses, Jerusalemites on Sunday did something strange to experience something different in order to have fun. Around 20-25 people in Jerusalem on Sunday took a ride on the local tramp without wearing their pants. This attempt by Jerusalemites was a part of the annual event where people ride the subway while they are not wearing pants.

Organized by Improv Everywhere, and has coordinators in cities around the world, the No Pants Subway Ride or No Trousers on the Subway (Tube Ride) in the United Kingdom (UK) is an annual event where people ride the subway while they are not wearing pants. One of the participants of this annual mass event while speaking about the reason behind doing this said there aim is to indulge in something unique, strange and ultimately have fun. People taking rides in Subway experience something strange when they see some commuters when they board the tramp suddenly taking off their pants. Strangers and commuters reacted in a weird way with some of them smiling or watching others with dumb faces, which shouldn’t be the case, said another commuter.

Not only in Jerusalem, but people across cities including New York, London and other parts of the world in freezing temperatures participated in No Pants Subway Ride. Commuters in freezing temperatures participated in one its kind flash mob and continued the 15-year-old tradition which first kicked off in New York in 2002. One of the commuters who took the ride in New York said that the participation was less this year but people still participated in the annual event.