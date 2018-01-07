Celebrity trainer Harry Hanson said this new development will bring with it a range of fitness and health benefits and allow the members to have a little cheeky fun in the process. "Our approach makes sure our members get and stay in the absolute best shape, and our new naked personal fitness sessions are no exception," he said.

Ever thought of working out naked? Well, you can totally do it if you are not too shy or socially anxious. Hanson Fitness, a gym in New York City with celebrity clientele like Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise, has come up with a unique idea of naked workout sessions. The gym is starting with three weekly naked workout classes — one for men, one for women and one for mixed class. The classes started from January 5, 2018, at gym’s Soho location.

For those who are too shy to shed off their clothes, the gym notes they can wear ‘nude underwear’ during the workout sessions. The sessions will be conducted by the celebrity trainer Harry Hanson. He said the real idea of introducing nude classes is an answer to the gym’s clients always wanting new ways to get fit. “We are going to be running naked fitness sessions to celebrate the New Year. These naked personal training sessions are all about creating a ‘new (‘nu-de’) you’, as guests burn the calories whilst nude.

Working out without clothes provides a number of benefits to your exercise including skin breathing, the release of endorphins due to Vitamin D from sunlight and complete body awareness so you can see if you’re cheating on your exercise routines. The class is designed to be a total body workout that uses your body weight as resistance to work the glute, butt, legs and core – making you look and feel good naked,” reads the gym’s Facebook event.

Well, we cannot deny the innumerable health benefits of exercising but doing it with or without clothes is the big question!