A Farrukhabad girl has invented a rape-proof underwear for women with a development cost of around Rs 5,000. The unconventional underwear is bulletproof and cannot be cut with a knife. It also has a combination lock, a GPS alert, an emergency call button and a video camera.

Seena Kumari hails from an economically poor background but took matters into her hands to tackle the everyday incidents of rape. She spent around Rs 5,000 to develop this underwear and is planning to take it to the markets beyond Uttar Pradesh. She made a video showcasing her invention and narrated how the underwear works.

In the video, she said, “I have put a smart lock that won’t open till you key in the password. I have also installed an electronic device that is equipped with a GPS and calling facility. When somebody tries to molest a woman, this device will send out messages to relatives of the woman and also to the police. The cop would be able to arrive at the crime scene following the GPS and foil the rape attempt.’

She further went on to explain saying, “A woman doesn’t need to wear this underwear always. She can wear it when she is travelling alone or if she finds a place unsafe. This can help save the woman from wicked men who would try to violate her dignity.” She also said that if better quality of clothing and equipment is put in to use, then the underwear will be ready for sale in wider markets.