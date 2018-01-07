In a bizarre turn of events, a sad son’s plight and feud with the father was resolved by Etawah Police with an unconventional approach. Read how the police officials, the young boy and his father landed at the Etawah based fair and had a gala time together.

Om Narayan Gupta, a young boy from Etawah, approached police in the city and complained about his father Amar Nath Gupta, who was not taking him to a city-based fair. The boy further alleged that when he asked his father to take him to the fair he was thrashed by his father. The boy also mentioned that his friends including Madhav and Tanu have been to the fair and this made him feel even worse. Therefore, the boy approached the police to help him and convince his father to take him to the fair. The boy also asked the police to take strict action against his father if he fails to comply with his demands.

What happened next will bring a never seen before avatar of Uttar Pradesh Police in front of the nation. Etawah Police decided to take the boy to the fair along with his father. The boy enjoyed fun rides at the fair and was also treated with ice creams and other delicacies by the police. City police ended the feud between the father and the son on a sweet note and both had a gala time.

Inspector General of Police (IG), Uttar Pradesh Navneit Sikera first shared the video of the plight of the sad young boy, where he can be seen complaining about his father and asking the men in uniform to help him in his ordeal. IG Sikera again shared the videos and images of the same boy who was very happy enjoying an ice-cream and rejoicing on a Columbus ride.

IG Navneit Sikera also shared on his Facebook timeline that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Etawah, Vaibhav Krishna made arrangements for more than 50 underprivileged children to enjoy the fair in the city with the police. This unconventional step from the Etawah Police has won hearts of the people of the city and it is only bound to strengthen faith among people towards the cops in the state.