Millennials get excited each time a new gadget or a new application is released or launched. However, this latest application developed by a professor of Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will not be getting these young minds ‘excited’ for sure. Dr Vijaynath Mishra is the mind behind the development of this application. The app is quite unique in its own way — whenever a user tries to access a porn site it gets blocked and a ‘bhajan’ begins to play in the background. Vijaynath calls his app the ‘Har Har Mahadev’ app.

The team that developed this unique app included a small team of research scholars and developers. According to reports, the team also included a research scholar from BHU named Smriti Singh, Akansha Srivastava, app developer Ankit Srivastava and also 2 journalists. The application was also applauded by BHU’s medical supritendent OP Upadhyay. Speaking to a news agency Upadhyay said, “It will help curb the corrupted mentality being spread in society.” Terming the ‘Har Har Mahadev’ app as a very good move he further added that this is the land of Madan Mohan Malviya, and we are the worshipper of tradition (hum maryadaon ke pujari hain).

The application which is yet to be used in BHU itself has been making headlines for quite some time now. Further commenting on the application, Mishra said that he plans to extend the app. He said, “By next month we will give a religion option. For (example) if a Muslim tries to open (porn websites) then ‘Allah o Akbar’ will be played, similarly chants of other religion(s) will be loaded as well.” He further added, “When I first developed this app I had my patients, my children and my students in mind, but now I think this should be made available to the whole world.”

The application has already garnered much attention even before being officially put to use. No student body has yet released any statement over this application. The only point that arises now is, with women still feeling unsafe on roads at night, don’t you think that an app that would make them feel secure is needed more than an app that blocks students from watching what they want?