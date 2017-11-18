US Navy on Friday said that it has grounded the pilots who are responsible for drawing penis shape in the air above the town of town of Okanogan in Washington, United States. The area where the incident happened shares the borders with Canada and the NAS Whidbey Island has said that they are investigating the matter.

The United States Navy was less than amused after one of its pilots drew a phallic symbol in the sky using US Navy’s Boeing EA-18G Growler above the town of Okanogan in Washington. After the image of male genitalia drawn in the sky started circulating on the social media, it got to the attention of the US authorities. Since it was the work of a professional pilot, US Navy came to the fore and accepted that it was their pilots and stern actions will be taken against them.

The Growler used in the incident flew from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington and the area, where the penis was drawn in the air, borders with Canada. After the incident, NAS Whidbey Island released an official statement that read, “The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable. The actions of this aircrew are wholly unacceptable and antithetical to Navy core values.”

So, somebody in the Omak/Okanogan area got in a plane and put this in the sky. I appreciate the time, effort and resources needed to pull this off. pic.twitter.com/AF6gF4UhF6 — Brett Fancher (@brettfancher) November 16, 2017

Navy Pilots sick of punching holes in clouds, decide to make their own clouds. Okanogan, Washington 11/17/17. God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/hEJBtblRvh — sanmateosteve (@Steve37564930) November 17, 2017

The US Navy said that they have grounded the aircrew that is responsible for the stunt and a thorough investigation is being conducted in the matter. It further said that it will hold those responsible accountable for their actions. “The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act, and anyone who was offended by this unacceptable action,” the navy statement read.

Vice admiral Mike Shoemaker, the commander of Naval Air Forces, said in a statement, “Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today. We will investigate this incident to get all the facts and act accordingly.” Another government agency Federal Aviation Administration responsible for regulating US airspace said that the phallic symbol drawn in the air did not appear to pose any kind of safety risk to anybody and the agency further said that it does “police morality”.