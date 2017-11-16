Administration in Uttar Pradesh had made proper arrangement to ensure that the event goes on smoothly. Police officers with apt force were also present at the site to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Shahrukh Khan a groom from Jaipur arrived in a helicopter for his wedding just to fulfill his bride’s wish. The wedding ceremony took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The couple Shahrukh and Tanzim wanted their wedding to be unique so Shahrukh decided that he would arrive in a helicopter on his wedding. The bride comes from a financially weak background and belongs to Kotwali town in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. She always had a dream of her family bidding her adieu in a grand style.

A temporary helipad was set-up at a ground close to the venue of the wedding where the helicopter landed. When all the rituals of the wedding got over both the bride and the groom departed from the location in the rotorcraft. Scores of people gathered at the wedding venue to witness the arrival of the groom and the farewell of the couple. Administration in Uttar Pradesh had made proper arrangement to ensure that the event goes on smoothly. Police officers with apt force were also present at the site to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Bridegroom from Jaipur arrived for the wedding in a helicopter in #UttarPradesh's Hapur, says he always wanted his wedding to be different. pic.twitter.com/HyH76eyS3b — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2017

There have been earlier instances of couple arriving and departing in a helicopter. We have seen many such instances happening in India and making headlines. This happens regularly in western countries but when it happens in India it becomes a grand affair. In October, this year a groom from Jammu and Kashmir was in news for bringing his bride home in a helicopter.